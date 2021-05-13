Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 1,786 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 9.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,062 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,786 shares during the period. salesforce.com makes up about 1.8% of Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $4,251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in salesforce.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 1,340.0% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 144 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services bought a new stake in salesforce.com during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 93.4% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 147 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

CRM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Macquarie raised their target price on salesforce.com from $252.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $270.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital raised salesforce.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $225.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on salesforce.com in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $250.00 price objective on salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $268.49.

Shares of salesforce.com stock opened at $211.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1-year low of $164.57 and a 1-year high of $284.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $223.38 and a 200-day moving average of $228.82. The company has a market capitalization of $194.97 billion, a PE ratio of 54.97, a P/E/G ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.74. salesforce.com had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.68 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total transaction of $1,065,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,242 shares in the company, valued at $10,914,546. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.53, for a total transaction of $900,979.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 176,635 shares of company stock worth $40,124,503 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

