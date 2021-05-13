Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC Has $11.38 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 25.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,601 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,831 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for approximately 4.8% of Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $11,384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IVE. Smith Salley & Associates lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 49.8% in the first quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 8,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 2,913 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 74,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,491,000 after acquiring an additional 8,666 shares during the period. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.5% during the first quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 656,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,754,000 after purchasing an additional 34,352 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 12,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,628,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. now owns 58,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,454,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $145.99 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $144.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.73. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $98.27 and a one year high of $152.23.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

