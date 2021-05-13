Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC Has $3.32 Million Stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,365 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the quarter. Starbucks accounts for about 1.4% of Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $3,318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Starbucks by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 529 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. JNB Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. JNB Advisors LLC now owns 5,093 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Exeter Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 15,622 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Resource Management LLC raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Resource Management LLC now owns 5,660 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPM Growth Investors Inc. raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. GPM Growth Investors Inc. now owns 21,316 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,329,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $110.18 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $113.42 and its 200-day moving average is $104.53. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $70.65 and a 52 week high of $118.98. The firm has a market cap of $129.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 142.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The coffee company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. Starbucks had a net margin of 3.95% and a negative return on equity of 18.07%. The company had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is presently 153.85%.

In related news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 170,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.07, for a total transaction of $18,881,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 515,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,304,789.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rachel A. Gonzalez sold 82,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total transaction of $9,076,893.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 78,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,640,097.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 406,184 shares of company stock worth $44,685,798 in the last quarter. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Sunday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $117.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $126.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.80.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

