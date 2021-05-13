Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $2.07 Million in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 1,820 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,074,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Markel by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,658 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,622,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of Markel by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 2,201 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,273,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank grew its position in shares of Markel by 57.7% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 1,257 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Markel during the 4th quarter valued at about $226,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Markel by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 1,291 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. 74.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Markel stock opened at $1,176.03 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1,180.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,072.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.25 and a beta of 0.67. Markel Co. has a 52-week low of $761.06 and a 52-week high of $1,250.00.

MKL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Markel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1,245.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Markel from $1,100.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Markel from $1,350.00 to $1,150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,144.00.

In related news, Director A. Lynne Puckett acquired 82 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1,195.35 per share, for a total transaction of $98,018.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,832.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Steven A. Markel sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,203.81, for a total transaction of $1,805,715.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 86,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,443,759.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,802,524 over the last three months. 2.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Markel

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

