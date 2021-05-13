Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 8,189 ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 8,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $982,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Insight Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000.

Shares of ARKK stock opened at $103.50 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $119.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.33. ARK Innovation ETF has a 12-month low of $54.31 and a 12-month high of $159.70.

