Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 380 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 33.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 741 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 380 shares during the quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $439,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 1,186 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 7,673 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,691,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 92.9% during the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,559 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,747,000 after acquiring an additional 3,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cox Capital Mgt LLC grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 9,203 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,227,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Patricia L. Lewis sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $389.99, for a total transaction of $1,169,970.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,214 shares in the company, valued at $3,593,367.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.32, for a total value of $1,413,280.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 153,953 shares in the company, valued at $54,394,673.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 14,801 shares of company stock valued at $5,653,468. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

UNH stock opened at $404.60 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $381.82 billion, a PE ratio of 23.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $388.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $353.17. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $273.71 and a 52 week high of $425.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.93. The business had revenue of $70.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.13 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.53% and a net margin of 6.62%. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.72 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 33.09%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on UNH. Truist raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $420.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $462.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $415.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $410.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $412.26.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

