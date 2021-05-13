BMO Capital Markets Boosts Athene (NYSE:ATH) Price Target to $83.00

Athene (NYSE:ATH) had its price objective raised by BMO Capital Markets from $78.00 to $83.00 in a research note published on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

ATH has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet raised Athene from a c rating to a b rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Athene from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Athene in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Barclays increased their price objective on Athene from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Athene from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Athene has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $55.56.

Athene stock opened at $60.48 on Monday. Athene has a one year low of $21.51 and a one year high of $63.36. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $55.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.27 and a beta of 1.61.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The insurance provider reported $3.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $1.65. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.36) earnings per share. Athene’s revenue was up 128.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Athene will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Athene news, Director H Carl Mccall sold 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.86, for a total transaction of $301,728.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,741 shares in the company, valued at $1,806,659.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATH. First Horizon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Athene by 54.6% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 694 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Athene by 71.1% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,356 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Athene in the first quarter worth about $130,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Athene by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,849 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Athene in the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.46% of the company’s stock.

Athene Company Profile

Athene Holding Ltd. is engages in the provision of retirement services. The firm issues, reinsures and acquires retirement savings products and institutional products. It operates through following segments: Retirement Services, and Corporate and Other. The Retirement Services segment is comprised of US and Bermuda operations, which issue and reinsure retirement savings products and institutional products.

