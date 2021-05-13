BMO Capital Markets Boosts Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) Price Target to $40.00

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) had its price objective upped by BMO Capital Markets from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the energy company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on IMO. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Desjardins raised shares of Imperial Oil from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Imperial Oil currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $34.09.

NYSEAMERICAN IMO opened at $31.12 on Monday. Imperial Oil has a 12 month low of $11.16 and a 12 month high of $31.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.84 billion, a PE ratio of -70.73 and a beta of 1.87. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.02.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.2196 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. This is a boost from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio is 30.12%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Imperial Oil by 1.0% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 419,845 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $10,151,000 after purchasing an additional 4,116 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Imperial Oil by 7.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 514,156 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $12,371,000 after purchasing an additional 35,274 shares during the last quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Imperial Oil during the first quarter worth $218,000. Bluestein R H & Co. acquired a new position in Imperial Oil during the first quarter worth $242,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its holdings in Imperial Oil by 2.4% during the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 1,970,609 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $47,649,000 after purchasing an additional 45,538 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.35% of the company’s stock.

About Imperial Oil

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2020, this segment had 138 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

