BMO Capital Markets Raises IGM Financial (OTCMKTS:IGIFF) Price Target to $47.00

IGM Financial (OTCMKTS:IGIFF) had its price objective upped by BMO Capital Markets from $44.00 to $47.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TD Securities increased their price target on IGM Financial from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday. Desjardins raised their price objective on IGM Financial from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on IGM Financial from $39.50 to $44.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. CIBC increased their price target on IGM Financial from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, National Bank Financial started coverage on IGM Financial in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. IGM Financial currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $47.25.

Get IGM Financial alerts:

Shares of IGIFF opened at $36.21 on Monday. IGM Financial has a 1 year low of $17.79 and a 1 year high of $37.59. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.68.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $1.7714 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.69%. This is a boost from IGM Financial’s previous dividend of $1.72. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th.

IGM Financial Company Profile

IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Strategic Investments and Other segments. The company offers financial advisory services; IG Living Plan that provides financial planning services, such as investment vehicles, insurance products, mortgage and banking solutions, and charitable giving program; IG Wealth Management Advisor Portal, a customer relationship management platform; and IG Wealth Management's dealer platform, which provides increased automation and supports both MFDA and IIROC licensed advisors, as well as new products on its investment dealer platform.

Further Reading: What is the Quick Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for IGM Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IGM Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.