Bo Hans Olof Landin Sells 2,500 Shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) Stock

The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) VP Bo Hans Olof Landin sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.56, for a total transaction of $221,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 31,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,809,920.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NYSE TKR traded up $2.55 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $88.88. The stock had a trading volume of 347,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 620,194. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $83.73 and its 200 day moving average is $77.87. The Timken Company has a twelve month low of $34.46 and a twelve month high of $92.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.10, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.77.

The Timken (NYSE:TKR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.18. The Timken had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 9.80%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $981.09 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Timken Company will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. This is a boost from The Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. The Timken’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.22%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in The Timken by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,026,064 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $489,137,000 after acquiring an additional 478,718 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in The Timken by 223.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,328,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $188,978,000 after buying an additional 1,609,045 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in The Timken by 63.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,322,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $102,320,000 after buying an additional 513,687 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Timken by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,030,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $79,754,000 after purchasing an additional 49,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Timken by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 948,274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $76,971,000 after purchasing an additional 60,107 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TKR. Vertical Research began coverage on The Timken in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on The Timken from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Timken from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on The Timken from $74.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on The Timken from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.00.

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and power transmission products and services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

