Bonded Finance (BOND) Trading Down 5.9% Over Last 7 Days

Bonded Finance (CURRENCY:BOND) traded 20.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 13th. One Bonded Finance coin can now be purchased for $0.0331 or 0.00000067 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bonded Finance has a market capitalization of $12.70 million and $531,396.00 worth of Bonded Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Bonded Finance has traded 5.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Bonded Finance alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.04 or 0.00084695 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.36 or 0.00018867 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002015 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $550.36 or 0.01108866 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002114 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.96 or 0.00068428 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.22 or 0.00111259 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.28 or 0.00061001 BTC.

Bonded Finance Profile

Bonded Finance is a coin. Its genesis date was September 7th, 2020. Bonded Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 384,149,391 coins. Bonded Finance’s official Twitter account is @Bondedfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bonded Finance’s official website is bonded.finance/#firstsec

According to CryptoCompare, “BarnBridge is a risk tokenizing protocol. It allows hedging yield sensitivity and price volatility. BarnBridge does this by accessing debt pools on other DeFi protocols, and transforming single pools into multiple assets with varying risk/return characteristics. “

Bonded Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bonded Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bonded Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bonded Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bonded Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bonded Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.