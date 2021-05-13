Bonk Price Reaches $0.42 on Exchanges (BONK)

Bonk (CURRENCY:BONK) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 13th. One Bonk coin can currently be purchased for $0.42 or 0.00000682 BTC on major exchanges. Bonk has a market capitalization of $1.25 million and approximately $56,714.00 worth of Bonk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Bonk has traded 31% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.47 or 0.00087055 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.43 or 0.00019328 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002050 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002192 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $503.30 or 0.01031573 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.86 or 0.00069393 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $54.43 or 0.00111562 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.00 or 0.00061496 BTC.

About Bonk

Bonk (CRYPTO:BONK) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 8th, 2020. Bonk’s total supply is 4,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,000,000 coins. Bonk’s official website is bonktoken.com . Bonk’s official Twitter account is @BonkToken . Bonk’s official message board is medium.com/@bonktoken

According to CryptoCompare, “BONK is a utility token cryptocurrency that can be used to create the users' own NFT art collectibles. Creating NFT requires 1 BONK per NFT. BONK's wants users to have the best experience possible when they utilize the BONK platform. “

Bonk Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bonk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bonk should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bonk using one of the exchanges listed above.

