BOOM Price Up 285.6% Over Last Week (BOOM)

BOOM (CURRENCY:BOOM) traded 9.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 13th. One BOOM coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0133 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular exchanges. BOOM has a total market capitalization of $10.36 million and approximately $1.32 million worth of BOOM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, BOOM has traded up 285.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42.47 or 0.00087055 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.43 or 0.00019328 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002050 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002192 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $503.30 or 0.01031573 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.86 or 0.00069393 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.43 or 0.00111562 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.00 or 0.00061496 BTC.

BOOM Profile

BOOM is a coin. BOOM’s total supply is 968,176,320 coins and its circulating supply is 779,145,587 coins. The official website for BOOM is www.boomtoken.io . The official message board for BOOM is medium.com/@theboomtoken . BOOM’s official Twitter account is @theboomtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Boom Token is a social experiment. Blockchain gives the opportunity to create this deflationary currency, and the deflation mechanism is fully based on smart contract. The basic rules are as below: There were originally 1,000,000,000 Boom in existence.Each on-chain Boom transaction completed, 1% of the transaction amount burned.There will never be newly minted Boom.”

BOOM Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOOM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOOM should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BOOM using one of the exchanges listed above.

