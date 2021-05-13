Boralex (TSE:BLX) Price Target Lowered to C$48.00 at CSFB

Boralex (TSE:BLX) had its price target dropped by analysts at CSFB from C$52.00 to C$48.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CSFB’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 38.53% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Boralex from C$59.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Boralex to C$52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. TD Securities decreased their price target on Boralex from C$55.00 to C$50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Boralex from C$50.00 to C$45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Boralex from C$55.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$50.11.

BLX opened at C$34.65 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 311.63. The firm has a market cap of C$3.56 billion and a P/E ratio of 74.36. Boralex has a 52 week low of C$26.75 and a 52 week high of C$56.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$40.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$43.16.

Boralex (TSE:BLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.36 by C($0.08). The company had revenue of C$193.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$194.00 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Boralex will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Yves Rheault sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$41.50, for a total value of C$29,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 870 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$36,105.

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, the United Kingdom, and the United States. As of December 31, 2020, the company had interests in 88 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 2,002 megawatts (MW); 16 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 181 MW; two thermal power stations with an installed capacity of 47 MW; and 10 solar power stations with an installed capacity of 225 MW.

