BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) VP Sells $380,224.91 in Stock

BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) VP Paul Arthur Farrell sold 7,241 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.51, for a total value of $380,224.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 22,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,173,703.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
NYSE BWA opened at $49.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.76. BorgWarner Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.17 and a 1 year high of $54.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.35.
BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.29. BorgWarner had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. BorgWarner’s revenue was up 75.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that BorgWarner Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in BorgWarner in the first quarter valued at about $402,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in BorgWarner by 10.4% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 73,088 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,388,000 after buying an additional 6,912 shares during the period. Bluestein R H & Co. acquired a new position in BorgWarner in the first quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. raised its holdings in BorgWarner by 17.4% in the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 3,971,518 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $184,120,000 after purchasing an additional 588,982 shares during the period. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in BorgWarner by 4.4% in the first quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,513 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. 86.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
BWA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on BorgWarner from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of BorgWarner in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of BorgWarner in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on BorgWarner from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised BorgWarner from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.25.
BorgWarner Company Profile
BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company's Engine segment offers turbocharger and turbocharger actuators; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing, crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.
