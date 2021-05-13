BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) VP Sells $380,224.91 in Stock

BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) VP Paul Arthur Farrell sold 7,241 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.51, for a total value of $380,224.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 22,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,173,703.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NYSE BWA opened at $49.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.76. BorgWarner Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.17 and a 1 year high of $54.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.35.

Get BorgWarner alerts:

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.29. BorgWarner had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. BorgWarner’s revenue was up 75.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that BorgWarner Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is 16.46%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in BorgWarner in the first quarter valued at about $402,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in BorgWarner by 10.4% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 73,088 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,388,000 after buying an additional 6,912 shares during the period. Bluestein R H & Co. acquired a new position in BorgWarner in the first quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. raised its holdings in BorgWarner by 17.4% in the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 3,971,518 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $184,120,000 after purchasing an additional 588,982 shares during the period. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in BorgWarner by 4.4% in the first quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,513 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. 86.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BWA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on BorgWarner from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of BorgWarner in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of BorgWarner in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on BorgWarner from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised BorgWarner from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.25.

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company's Engine segment offers turbocharger and turbocharger actuators; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing, crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

Further Reading: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for BorgWarner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BorgWarner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.