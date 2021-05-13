BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) Given New $31.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) had its target price raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $29.00 to $31.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the auto parts company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 37.69% from the company’s previous close.

BWA has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet raised shares of BorgWarner from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of BorgWarner in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of BorgWarner in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.38.

Get BorgWarner alerts:

NYSE:BWA opened at $49.75 on Thursday. BorgWarner has a 12 month low of $25.17 and a 12 month high of $54.21. The stock has a market cap of $11.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $48.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.29. BorgWarner had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 75.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that BorgWarner will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 18,212 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.57, for a total value of $939,192.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 49,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,554,416.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frederic Lissalde sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.59, for a total value of $2,103,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 228,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,031,750.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 71,624 shares of company stock valued at $3,714,162. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in BorgWarner by 1.3% in the first quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 16,032 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $743,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in BorgWarner by 19.9% in the first quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,388 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 24.7% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,177 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 1.5% during the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 17,641 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors raised its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 3,243 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 86.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BorgWarner

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company's Engine segment offers turbocharger and turbocharger actuators; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing, crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

Featured Article: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Receive News & Ratings for BorgWarner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BorgWarner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.