Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $43.00 target price on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 2.94% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Boston Scientific ended the first quarter of 2021 on an extremely bullish note with adjusted earnings and revenues both surpassing the respective Zacks Consensus Estimate as well as the company’s expectations by a wide margin. Barring Latin America and Canada, organic revenues at each of its core business segments and geographies were up in the reported quarter. The company also registered strong sequential improvement in overall financial performance. The increase in cost however resulted in gross margin contractions in the quarter. The second-quarter and the narrowed full-year 2021 guidance also look impressive. The company currently expects a steady recovery from the pandemic with lesser impact from COVID-19 in the second quarter compared to the first quarter and more normal procedure levels in second half of 2021.”

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded Boston Scientific from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.11.

Shares of BSX stock opened at $41.77 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.54. The company has a market cap of $59.35 billion, a PE ratio of 15.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.87. Boston Scientific has a fifty-two week low of $32.99 and a fifty-two week high of $44.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.87.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.06. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 36.59%. The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Boston Scientific will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 48,439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.98, for a total value of $2,130,347.22. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 187,597 shares in the company, valued at $8,250,516.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 3,572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total transaction of $155,417.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 46,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,041,489.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 96,320 shares of company stock valued at $4,030,187. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Boston Scientific during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 1,178.2% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 703 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in Boston Scientific during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 90.70% of the company’s stock.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

