Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) Price Target Cut to $50.00

Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $58.00 to $50.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 36.50% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Craig Hallum reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Bottomline Technologies (de) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.21.

NASDAQ:EPAY opened at $36.63 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.27. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.18. Bottomline Technologies has a one year low of $36.23 and a one year high of $55.63. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -203.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.29.

Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. Bottomline Technologies (de) had a negative net margin of 1.67% and a positive return on equity of 3.79%. The firm had revenue of $120.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. Bottomline Technologies (de)’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bottomline Technologies will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Richard Douglas Booth sold 4,865 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $218,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 96,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,355,955. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Nigel K. Savory sold 1,495 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.05, for a total transaction of $70,339.75. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,269 shares of company stock worth $842,109. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Bottomline Technologies (de) in the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 5.1% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 413,176 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,439,000 after acquiring an additional 20,091 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $955,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Bottomline Technologies (de) in the fourth quarter valued at about $9,158,000. Finally, KAMES CAPITAL plc raised its position in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 897,665 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,352,000 after purchasing an additional 5,242 shares during the last quarter. 91.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc provides various solutions for the banking, financial services, insurance, healthcare, technology, retail, communications, education, media, manufacturing, and government industries. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Documents, and Other.

