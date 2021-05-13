Bouchey Financial Group Ltd Has $525,000 Stock Position in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF (BATS:IAGG)

Bouchey Financial Group Ltd increased its position in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF (BATS:IAGG) by 10.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,564 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 941 shares during the quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd’s holdings in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 53.4% in the fourth quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $70,000. NBT Bank N A NY purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $222,000.

Get iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of IAGG traded down $0.14 on Thursday, reaching $54.62. 355,567 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.50. iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $51.13 and a 52-week high of $53.61.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF (BATS:IAGG).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.