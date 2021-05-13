Bouchey Financial Group Ltd Increases Stock Position in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTL)

Bouchey Financial Group Ltd increased its position in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTL) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 514,590 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,366 shares during the period. SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF accounts for 4.0% of Bouchey Financial Group Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd’s holdings in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF were worth $24,808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TOTL. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Waycross Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF in the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 59.3% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 422 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF alerts:

Shares of TOTL stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $48.22. 2,729 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 352,901. SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF has a 12-month low of $48.13 and a 12-month high of $49.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.92.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TOTL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTL).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.