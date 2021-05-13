Bouchey Financial Group Ltd Invests $208,000 in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Bouchey Financial Group Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NOBL. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 93.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000.

NOBL stock traded down $1.89 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $90.25. The stock had a trading volume of 808,015 shares. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 12-month low of $55.69 and a 12-month high of $67.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $88.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.18.

