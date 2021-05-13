Bouchey Financial Group Ltd Sells 211 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Bouchey Financial Group Ltd lessened its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 29.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 494 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 211 shares during the quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd’s holdings in Tesla were worth $330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. 41.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on TSLA. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “sell” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Tesla to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $800.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tesla presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $421.93.

In related news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 62,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $740.97, for a total value of $46,310,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 67,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,015,475. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Jerome M. Guillen sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $644.06, for a total value of $6,440,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 60,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,028,747.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 111,153 shares of company stock valued at $79,086,769 in the last three months. Insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSLA traded down $16.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $573.84. 1,004,673 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,350,309. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $152.66 and a 52 week high of $900.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $685.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $669.76. The company has a market cap of $552.80 billion, a PE ratio of 1,187.63, a P/E/G ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 1.97%. The business had revenue of $10.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 73.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

