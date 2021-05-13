Bouchey Financial Group Ltd Trims Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Bouchey Financial Group Ltd trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,342 shares of the company’s stock after selling 340 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for approximately 0.4% of Bouchey Financial Group Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $2,758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VTI. Betterment LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 24,030,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,677,344,000 after purchasing an additional 960,505 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,026,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,562,304,000 after acquiring an additional 603,625 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,620,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $954,928,000 after purchasing an additional 148,699 shares in the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,265,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,852,000 after purchasing an additional 94,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truepoint Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 2,302,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,918,000 after purchasing an additional 35,229 shares in the last quarter.

VTI stock traded up $1.87 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $211.48. 197,882 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,373,293. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $213.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $199.11. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $138.37 and a twelve month high of $219.65.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

