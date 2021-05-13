Boyd Group Services (OTCMKTS:BYDGF) PT Lowered to $245.00

Boyd Group Services (OTCMKTS:BYDGF) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at Scotiabank from $255.00 to $245.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 34.36% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on BYDGF. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Boyd Group Services from $254.00 to $263.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Desjardins boosted their price objective on Boyd Group Services from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Boyd Group Services in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Boyd Group Services from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Boyd Group Services from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $252.25.

Shares of BYDGF traded down $9.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $182.35. The company had a trading volume of 647 shares, compared to its average volume of 622. Boyd Group Services has a fifty-two week low of $140.93 and a fifty-two week high of $194.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $181.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $173.51.

Boyd Group Services Inc operates non-franchised collision repair centers in the United States and Canada. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

