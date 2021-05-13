Braskem (NYSE:BAK) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Braskem (NYSE:BAK) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $22.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 14.23% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Braskem SA figures as the largest petrochemical operation in Latin America and among the five largest private companies in Brazil. With industrial facilities located in Alagoas, Bahia, São Paulo and Rio Grande do Sul, Braskem produces primary base petrochemicals such as ethylene, propylene, benzene, caprolactam, DMT and termoplastic resins (polypropylene, polyethylene, PVC and PET) gas and GLP. “

Get Braskem alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on BAK. Scotiabank lowered Braskem from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Braskem from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, HSBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Braskem in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.67.

NYSE:BAK opened at $19.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a PE ratio of -3.40 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.58. Braskem has a 12-month low of $7.00 and a 12-month high of $21.30.

Braskem (NYSE:BAK) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 12th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($1.00). The company had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. Braskem had a negative net margin of 20.56% and a negative return on equity of 962.43%. Equities analysts anticipate that Braskem will post -3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BAK. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Braskem during the fourth quarter worth about $2,281,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Braskem during the fourth quarter worth about $1,802,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Braskem during the first quarter worth about $1,264,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Braskem by 588.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 90,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 77,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Braskem during the fourth quarter worth about $222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

About Braskem

Braskem SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells thermoplastic resins. It operates through five segments: Chemicals, Polyolefins, Vinyls, United States and Europe, and Mexico. The Chemicals segment produces and sells ethylene, propylene butadiene, toluene, xylene, cumene, and benzene, as well as gasoline, diesel and liquefied petroleum gas, and other petroleum derivatives; and supplies electric energy, steam, compressed air, and other inputs to second-generation producers.

Featured Article: Total Return

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Braskem (BAK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Braskem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Braskem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.