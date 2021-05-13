Brewin Dolphin (LON:BRW) Price Target Raised to GBX 400 at Liberum Capital

Brewin Dolphin (LON:BRW) had its price target upped by equities researchers at Liberum Capital from GBX 385 ($5.03) to GBX 400 ($5.23) in a research note issued on Thursday, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Liberum Capital’s target price points to a potential upside of 21.51% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Brewin Dolphin from GBX 335 ($4.38) to GBX 379 ($4.95) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 390 ($5.10) price target on shares of Brewin Dolphin in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of Brewin Dolphin from GBX 360 ($4.70) to GBX 390 ($5.10) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Brewin Dolphin in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Brewin Dolphin from GBX 385 ($5.03) to GBX 400 ($5.23) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 384.86 ($5.03).

Brewin Dolphin stock traded up GBX 1.18 ($0.02) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 329.18 ($4.30). 269,581 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 600,258. Brewin Dolphin has a 52-week low of GBX 223.50 ($2.92) and a 52-week high of GBX 352 ($4.60). The stock has a market capitalization of £999.06 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 327.77 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 299.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.99.

In other news, insider Robin Beer sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 299 ($3.91), for a total value of £20,930 ($27,345.18). Also, insider Toby Strauss purchased 65,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 303 ($3.96) per share, for a total transaction of £199,677 ($260,879.28).

Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management services in the United Kingdom, the Channel Islands, and the Republic of Ireland. It also offers managed portfolio, investment fund management, discretionary fund management, Brewin portfolio, advisory, execution, and financial planning and investment management services, as well as expert witness report services.

