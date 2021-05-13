Bridgford Foods Co. (NASDAQ:BRID) Shares Purchased by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Bridgford Foods Co. (NASDAQ:BRID) by 257.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,971 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,580 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Bridgford Foods were worth $90,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bridgford Foods by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 82,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after buying an additional 5,695 shares during the period. 6.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BRID opened at $17.60 on Thursday. Bridgford Foods Co. has a one year low of $13.68 and a one year high of $21.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.81 million, a PE ratio of 23.78 and a beta of 0.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 3.07.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Bridgford Foods from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd.

Bridgford Foods Profile

Bridgford Foods Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes frozen, refrigerated, and snack food products in the United States. It operates in two segments, Frozen Food Products and Snack Food Products. The company primarily offers biscuits, bread dough items, roll dough items, and dry sausage and beef jerky products.

