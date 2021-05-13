Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) Lifted to Buy at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell currently has $170.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $180.00.
BFAM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an underweight rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $145.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $168.00 to $158.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $210.00 to $215.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $173.38.
Shares of BFAM stock opened at $134.29 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $160.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $164.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a twelve month low of $97.23 and a twelve month high of $182.50. The company has a market capitalization of $8.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.18, a PEG ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 0.83.
In other Bright Horizons Family Solutions news, Director David H. Lissy sold 24,890 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.05, for a total value of $4,506,334.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 208,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,770,107.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 5,000 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.75, for a total value of $818,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 39,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,505,132.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 45,696 shares of company stock worth $8,037,730. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 249.0% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 179.7% during the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the first quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the first quarter worth $52,000.
About Bright Horizons Family Solutions
Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides child care and early education services, back-up care services, educational advisory services, and other workplace solutions for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.
Featured Story: Street Name
Receive News & Ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.