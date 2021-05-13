Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) Lifted to Buy at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell currently has $170.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $180.00.

BFAM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an underweight rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $145.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $168.00 to $158.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $210.00 to $215.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $173.38.

Shares of BFAM stock opened at $134.29 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $160.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $164.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a twelve month low of $97.23 and a twelve month high of $182.50. The company has a market capitalization of $8.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.18, a PEG ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 0.83.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.79. The firm had revenue of $377.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.48 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 4.35%. On average, analysts forecast that Bright Horizons Family Solutions will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Bright Horizons Family Solutions news, Director David H. Lissy sold 24,890 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.05, for a total value of $4,506,334.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 208,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,770,107.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 5,000 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.75, for a total value of $818,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 39,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,505,132.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 45,696 shares of company stock worth $8,037,730. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 249.0% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 179.7% during the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the first quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the first quarter worth $52,000.

About Bright Horizons Family Solutions

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides child care and early education services, back-up care services, educational advisory services, and other workplace solutions for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

