BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Acquires 300 Shares of GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 37,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in GDS were worth $3,073,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in GDS by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in GDS by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in GDS by 1.8% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 11,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $941,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in GDS by 2.6% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in GDS by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. 66.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GDS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GDS from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of GDS from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.37.

GDS opened at $70.59 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $79.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.71. GDS Holdings Limited has a twelve month low of $54.55 and a twelve month high of $116.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -135.75 and a beta of 1.17.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.09). GDS had a negative net margin of 9.66% and a negative return on equity of 4.34%. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that GDS Holdings Limited will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation, managed hosting, and managed cloud services, as well as consulting services to the cloud, internet and banking industries. The company serves cloud service providers, Internet companies, financial institutions, telecommunications and IT service providers, and large domestic private sector and multinational corporations.

