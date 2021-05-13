BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Lowers Position in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,952 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 359 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $3,445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. General Catalyst Group Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teladoc Health in the 4th quarter worth about $1,610,161,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in Teladoc Health by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,238,667 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,447,444,000 after acquiring an additional 996,628 shares during the last quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP raised its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 33,044.2% during the fourth quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 3,447,000 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 3,436,600 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 148.9% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,221,549 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $644,181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,927,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 173.4% during the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,824,067 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $564,700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,791,008 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Teladoc Health from $270.00 to $234.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $300.00 to $264.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Teladoc Health in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $305.00 to $291.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on Teladoc Health from $270.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.35.

In other Teladoc Health news, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.26, for a total transaction of $521,955.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,592,229.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,486 shares in the company, valued at $3,822,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 510,572 shares of company stock worth $95,775,883. 3.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of TDOC stock opened at $140.08 on Thursday. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $133.17 and a 1 year high of $308.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $176.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $209.03. The company has a market cap of $21.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -97.96 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 6.52 and a quick ratio of 6.47.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The health services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.70. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 6.15% and a negative net margin of 12.71%. The business had revenue of $453.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $452.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.40) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 150.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services on a business-to-business basis in the United States and internationally. It covers various clinical conditions, including non-critical, episodic care, chronic, and complicated cases like cancer and congestive heart failure, as well as offers telehealth solutions, chronic condition management, expert medical services, behavioral health solutions, guidance and support, and platform and program services.

