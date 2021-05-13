BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 306 Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp decreased its position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,301 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 306 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Generac were worth $3,373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Generac by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,343,957 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,442,679,000 after acquiring an additional 719,895 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Generac by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,294,091 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $294,290,000 after purchasing an additional 134,590 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Generac by 303.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,078,091 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $245,169,000 after buying an additional 810,716 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in Generac by 101.4% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,022,648 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $232,560,000 after buying an additional 514,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Generac by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 628,743 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $142,984,000 after buying an additional 5,610 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GNRC opened at $289.18 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $18.21 billion, a PE ratio of 62.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $322.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $274.37. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $95.27 and a 12 month high of $364.00.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.48. Generac had a return on equity of 34.03% and a net margin of 12.75%. Research analysts forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GNRC. Stephens raised their target price on Generac from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Generac from $310.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Generac from $380.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Generac in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $400.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Generac from $251.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $332.69.

In other Generac news, CMO Russell S. Minick sold 28,098 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.42, for a total value of $9,424,631.16. Also, CMO Russell S. Minick sold 6,382 shares of Generac stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.34, for a total transaction of $2,248,633.88. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 7,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,736,977.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 44,480 shares of company stock valued at $14,942,365. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

