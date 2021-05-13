BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 564 Shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp cut its holdings in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,923 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 564 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Equifax were worth $3,609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Equifax by 90.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 52,098 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,174,000 after acquiring an additional 24,756 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Equifax by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 35,433 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,578,000 after purchasing an additional 2,183 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in Equifax by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,500 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Polianta Ltd bought a new position in Equifax in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,388,000. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in Equifax in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $501,000. 91.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE EFX opened at $233.22 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $28.38 billion, a PE ratio of 64.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $204.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $181.32. Equifax Inc. has a 12-month low of $135.98 and a 12-month high of $242.13.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The credit services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Equifax had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 29.20%. The business’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Equifax Inc. will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 24th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.76%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Equifax from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays lifted their price target on Equifax from $210.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Equifax from $215.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. CIBC initiated coverage on shares of Equifax in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Equifax from $201.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Equifax currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.25.

In other news, insider Sid Singh sold 9,186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.91, for a total transaction of $2,185,441.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Equifax Company Profile

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage services; financial marketing; and identity management services.

