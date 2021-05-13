BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 696 Shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp trimmed its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,117 shares of the company’s stock after selling 696 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $2,966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Duality Advisers LP grew its position in AmerisourceBergen by 118.1% during the fourth quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 78,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,675,000 after buying an additional 42,508 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in AmerisourceBergen by 23.2% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 83,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,956,000 after buying an additional 15,818 shares in the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. grew its position in AmerisourceBergen by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 2,290,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,895,000 after buying an additional 127,523 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in AmerisourceBergen during the first quarter worth about $1,381,000. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its position in AmerisourceBergen by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 16,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,567,000 after buying an additional 1,762 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.35% of the company’s stock.

In other AmerisourceBergen news, EVP John G. Chou sold 6,082 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $729,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 73,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,781,960. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 12,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.07, for a total value of $1,534,974.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 206,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,776,084.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 94,373 shares of company stock valued at $10,882,620 in the last ninety days. 28.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ABC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Mizuho upped their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus upped their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.50.

Shares of ABC stock opened at $120.09 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.58 billion, a PE ratio of -7.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.57. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 1-year low of $81.51 and a 1-year high of $125.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $119.06 and a 200 day moving average of $107.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $49.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.06 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a positive return on equity of 65.93% and a negative net margin of 1.80%. AmerisourceBergen’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.40 EPS. Analysts anticipate that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 8.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is 22.28%.

About AmerisourceBergen

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

