Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Aew Capital Management L P

Aew Capital Management L P reduced its stake in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) by 6.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,498,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 298,100 shares during the period. Brixmor Property Group accounts for approximately 3.2% of Aew Capital Management L P’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Aew Capital Management L P owned approximately 1.52% of Brixmor Property Group worth $91,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 10.6% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,261,186 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,751,000 after buying an additional 120,683 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 21,875 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 1,486 shares during the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 35,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited boosted its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 178,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,956,000 after acquiring an additional 18,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 167,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,766,000 after buying an additional 23,202 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.38% of the company’s stock.

BRX stock traded up $0.48 during trading on Thursday, hitting $21.84. The company had a trading volume of 24,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,423,705. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.98. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.70 and a 12 month high of $23.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The stock has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.30 and a beta of 1.63.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $279.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.51 million. Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 14.75%. The company’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be paid a $0.215 dividend. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.03%.

BRX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $18.50 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $22.00 price target (up previously from $20.00) on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $17.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Brixmor Property Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.23.

In related news, CFO Angela M. Aman sold 7,500 shares of Brixmor Property Group stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $165,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 102,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,254,318. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Carolyn Carter Singh sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.64, for a total value of $206,400.00. Insiders sold a total of 30,000 shares of company stock worth $636,800 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 395 retail centers comprise approximately 69 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

