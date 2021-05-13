Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (BR) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 14th

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 11th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.575 per share by the business services provider on Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th.

Broadridge Financial Solutions has raised its dividend payment by 60.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 13 consecutive years.

BR stock opened at $159.02 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.26 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $157.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $149.84. Broadridge Financial Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $110.74 and a fifty-two week high of $167.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.09. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 48.98%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.67 EPS. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

BR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. BTIG Research upgraded Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Broadridge Financial Solutions currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.17.

In other news, VP Adam D. Amsterdam sold 20,936 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.49, for a total value of $3,108,786.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 21,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,177,686. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

