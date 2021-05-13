Brokerages Anticipate The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Will Post Earnings of $9.64 Per Share

Equities analysts expect The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) to post earnings of $9.64 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for The Goldman Sachs Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $12.87 and the lowest is $7.12. The Goldman Sachs Group posted earnings per share of $6.26 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 54%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 21st.

On average, analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group will report full year earnings of $44.91 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $38.83 to $53.10. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $35.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $31.11 to $39.00. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover The Goldman Sachs Group.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The investment management company reported $18.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $10.22 by $8.38. The firm had revenue of $17.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.74 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 102.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.11 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $308.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $409.00 to $432.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $310.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $270.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $410.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $358.59.

Shares of GS traded up $2.69 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $357.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 79,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,191,294. The stock has a market cap of $121.33 billion, a PE ratio of 14.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The Goldman Sachs Group has a 52 week low of $165.36 and a 52 week high of $376.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $339.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $288.61.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.78%.

In related news, CFO Stephen M. Scherr sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.61, for a total value of $6,252,200.00. Also, EVP John F.W. Rogers sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.25, for a total transaction of $3,132,500.00. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the first quarter valued at $3,328,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 140.9% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 14,806 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,842,000 after purchasing an additional 8,661 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 107.2% in the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,610 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co grew its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 27.2% in the first quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 2,507 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $820,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 86.0% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 478 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. 68.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

