Brokerages Expect AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $61.58 Million

Brokerages expect that AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) will report $61.58 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for AtriCure’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $60.40 million to $63.36 million. AtriCure reported sales of $40.82 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that AtriCure will report full-year sales of $255.06 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $254.10 million to $255.80 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $305.12 million, with estimates ranging from $291.58 million to $313.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow AtriCure.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical device company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38). AtriCure had a negative net margin of 21.74% and a negative return on equity of 14.83%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ATRC shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on AtriCure from $70.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on AtriCure from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on AtriCure from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on AtriCure from $77.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AtriCure in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.50.

NASDAQ ATRC traded down $3.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $70.58. The stock had a trading volume of 301,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 402,928. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $68.73 and a 200 day moving average of $57.50. The stock has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.37 and a beta of 1.13. AtriCure has a 52-week low of $34.04 and a 52-week high of $80.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 5.85 and a current ratio of 6.62.

In other AtriCure news, Director Mark A. Collar sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.28, for a total transaction of $195,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 72,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,736,586.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael H. Carrel sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $4,800,000.00. Insiders sold 131,272 shares of company stock valued at $9,140,038 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATRC. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of AtriCure by 3,792.4% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,444,437 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $160,160,000 after acquiring an additional 2,381,637 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of AtriCure by 3,133.1% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,057,824 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $58,889,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025,105 shares in the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 683.7% in the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 924,413 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $60,568,000 after purchasing an additional 806,452 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of AtriCure in the first quarter valued at $41,812,000. Finally, Avidity Partners Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of AtriCure in the fourth quarter valued at $24,862,000. 94.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems to medical centers in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, a single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enable users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

