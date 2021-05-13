Brokerages Expect Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $13.95 Billion

Equities analysts expect that Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) will announce $13.95 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Morgan Stanley’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $14.39 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $13.60 billion. Morgan Stanley reported sales of $13.41 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will report full-year sales of $55.65 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $54.63 billion to $56.50 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $55.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $54.51 billion to $56.15 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Morgan Stanley.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $15.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.48 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 12.33%. Morgan Stanley’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Morgan Stanley presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.15.

Shares of Morgan Stanley stock traded down $1.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $83.68. The company had a trading volume of 12,403,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,401,225. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The company has a market capitalization of $155.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.83. Morgan Stanley has a 1-year low of $35.53 and a 1-year high of $88.88.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.11%.

In other Morgan Stanley news, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 73,162 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total transaction of $5,857,349.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 267,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,449,274.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MS. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,296,799,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 104.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 35,972,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,465,213,000 after acquiring an additional 18,409,146 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter worth approximately $827,361,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 98,409,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,740,591,000 after acquiring an additional 10,552,671 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,476,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $854,988,000 after acquiring an additional 2,631,219 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.79% of the company’s stock.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following business segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

