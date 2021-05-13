Brokerages Expect Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR) to Post -$0.11 EPS

Analysts predict that Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR) will report earnings of ($0.11) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Select Energy Services’ earnings. Select Energy Services reported earnings of ($0.31) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 64.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Select Energy Services will report full-year earnings of ($0.46) per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.20) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Select Energy Services.

Get Select Energy Services alerts:

Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.01). Select Energy Services had a positive return on equity of 0.78% and a negative net margin of 30.21%. The business had revenue of $133.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.51 million.

Several research firms have weighed in on WTTR. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective (up previously from $7.25) on shares of Select Energy Services in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Select Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.17.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Select Energy Services by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 282,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 22,194 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Select Energy Services by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,315,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,529,000 after acquiring an additional 179,192 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Select Energy Services during the 1st quarter valued at $1,879,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Select Energy Services by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 980,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,880,000 after acquiring an additional 54,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Select Energy Services by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 198,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $989,000 after buying an additional 1,763 shares during the period. 61.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Select Energy Services stock traded down $0.16 on Friday, hitting $5.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 470,141. Select Energy Services has a one year low of $2.80 and a one year high of $7.58. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.11. The firm has a market cap of $614.93 million, a P/E ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 2.88.

About Select Energy Services

Select Energy Services, Inc, an oilfield services company, provides water management and chemical solutions to the onshore oil and natural gas industry in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Water Services, Water Infrastructure, and Oilfield Chemicals. The Water Services segment provides water-related services, including water transfer, flow back and well testing, water containment, fluids hauling, water monitoring, and water network automation; technology solutions comprising hydrographic mapping, water volume and quality monitoring, remote pit and tank monitoring, leak detection, asset and fuel tracking, and automated-equipment services, as well as various on-site rental equipment and workforce accommodation services.

Recommended Story: Straddles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Select Energy Services (WTTR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Select Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Select Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.