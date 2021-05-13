Brokerages Set A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) PT at $61.86

Shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $61.86.

Several research firms have issued reports on AOS. Stifel Nicolaus lowered A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on A. O. Smith from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on A. O. Smith from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 30th.

Shares of NYSE AOS traded up $1.31 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $69.80. The stock had a trading volume of 661 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,202,507. The business’s fifty day moving average is $68.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of $11.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.12, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.06. A. O. Smith has a twelve month low of $38.51 and a twelve month high of $73.05.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $769.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $768.60 million. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 19.29% and a net margin of 11.25%. A. O. Smith’s revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that A. O. Smith will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is 46.85%.

In other A. O. Smith news, Director Gene C. Wulf sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $124,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 113,734 shares in the company, valued at $7,051,508. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP David R. Warren sold 30,392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.79, for a total value of $2,151,449.68. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $552,728.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 159,502 shares of company stock worth $11,067,791. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in A. O. Smith during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in A. O. Smith by 67.7% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in A. O. Smith during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in A. O. Smith during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.05% of the company’s stock.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

