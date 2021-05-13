Brokerages Set Apria, Inc. (NYSE:APR) PT at $29.50

Apria, Inc. (NYSE:APR) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.50.

Several research firms recently weighed in on APR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Apria from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Apria in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Apria in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Apria in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Apria from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st.

In related news, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc sold 8,625,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.60, for a total value of $160,425,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in APR. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Apria in the 1st quarter valued at about $78,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Apria in the 1st quarter worth about $79,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Apria during the 1st quarter valued at about $95,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in Apria during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Apria during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,404,000.

Shares of NYSE APR opened at $29.12 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.49. Apria has a 1 year low of $20.07 and a 1 year high of $32.75.

Apria (NYSE:APR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 30th. The company reported $26.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $293.79 million during the quarter.

Apria Company Profile

Apria, Inc provides integrated home healthcare equipment and related services in the United States. The company offers home respiratory therapies, including the supply of stationary and portable home oxygen equipment, and non-invasive ventilators; obstructive sleep apnea therapy devices comprising continuous positive airway pressure and bi-level positive airway pressure devices, and patient support services; and negative pressure wound therapy products.

