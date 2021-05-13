Brokerages Set Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES) Target Price at $19.00

Shares of Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.75.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on GTES shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Gates Industrial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Gates Industrial from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Gates Industrial from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp increased their target price on Gates Industrial from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Gates Industrial from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday.

NYSE:GTES traded up $0.05 on Monday, reaching $17.31. The stock had a trading volume of 13,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 743,613. Gates Industrial has a 12-month low of $8.15 and a 12-month high of $18.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.39. The company has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.04 and a beta of 1.87.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $881.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $830.97 million. Gates Industrial had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 6.84%. Gates Industrial’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Gates Industrial will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Gates Industrial news, major shareholder Aggregator (Cayman) L.P. Omaha sold 25,300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.40, for a total value of $364,320,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC increased its position in Gates Industrial by 6.2% in the first quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 22,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gates Industrial by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 681,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,701,000 after purchasing an additional 15,203 shares during the period. Sapience Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gates Industrial by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Sapience Investments LLC now owns 586,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,485,000 after purchasing an additional 17,240 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gates Industrial by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 68,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $873,000 after purchasing an additional 8,602 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning increased its holdings in shares of Gates Industrial by 77.8% during the fourth quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,104,000 after purchasing an additional 175,000 shares during the period. 99.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

