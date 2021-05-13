Brokerages Set Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) Price Target at $221.88

Shares of Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $221.88.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Grupo Santander began coverage on shares of Globant in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Globant from $220.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Globant from $222.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. TheStreet upgraded Globant from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on Globant from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th.

Get Globant alerts:

Globant stock opened at $205.32 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $219.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $208.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 162.95 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a current ratio of 3.44. Globant has a one year low of $102.05 and a one year high of $244.72.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The information technology services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $232.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.05 million. Globant had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 10.92%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Globant will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GLOB. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its position in Globant by 460.7% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,610,111 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $55,309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322,944 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Globant by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,209,810 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $916,096,000 after purchasing an additional 530,672 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Globant during the fourth quarter valued at $76,343,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Globant by 8.6% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,183,014 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $453,215,000 after acquiring an additional 173,664 shares during the period. Finally, Thornburg Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Globant by 196.9% during the fourth quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 261,260 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $56,853,000 after acquiring an additional 173,275 shares during the period. 89.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Globant

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. The company offers transformational programs, ROI and cost efficiency, new revenue streams, E-mission, sustainability today, up with climate, organizational design, leadership mindset and organizational upskilling, cultural strategy, talent journeys, change management, delivery management, agile consultancy, management consulting, user experience, visual and service design, industrial design, strategic architecture consulting, platforms evolution, and augmented composable services.

Further Reading: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Receive News & Ratings for Globant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.