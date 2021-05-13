Brokerages Set McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ:MCFE) PT at $23.41

Shares of McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ:MCFE) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.41.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of McAfee from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of McAfee from $30.50 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of McAfee from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of McAfee from $23.50 to $25.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of McAfee from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

Get McAfee alerts:

Shares of MCFE opened at $22.93 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.97. McAfee has a one year low of $14.80 and a one year high of $26.32.

McAfee (NASDAQ:MCFE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $442.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $732.63 million. McAfee’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that McAfee will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. This is an increase from McAfee’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in McAfee in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in McAfee by 251.4% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,011 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of McAfee in the first quarter valued at about $109,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of McAfee in the fourth quarter valued at about $113,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of McAfee in the fourth quarter valued at about $132,000.

McAfee Company Profile

McAfee Corp. provides various integrated security, privacy, and trust solutions to consumers, small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, and governments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Enterprise. Its security technologies enable home users and businesses to stay ahead of the wave of fileless attacks, viruses, malware, and other online threats.

Featured Story: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for McAfee Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McAfee and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.