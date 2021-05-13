Brokerages Set SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:SNCAF) Price Target at $33.50

Shares of SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:SNCAF) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $33.50.

Several research firms have weighed in on SNCAF. TD Securities increased their price objective on SNC-Lavalin Group from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Maxim Group dropped their price objective on SNC-Lavalin Group from $34.50 to $33.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on SNC-Lavalin Group from $42.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. CIBC raised their target price on SNC-Lavalin Group from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on SNC-Lavalin Group from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th.

OTCMKTS SNCAF opened at $22.81 on Monday. SNC-Lavalin Group has a fifty-two week low of $13.16 and a fifty-two week high of $23.83. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.27.

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc operates as an integrated professional services and project management company. It operates through six segments: Engineering, Design, and Project Management (EDPM); Nuclear; Infrastructure Services; Resources; Infrastructure EPC (Engineering, Procurement, and Construction) Projects; and Capital.

