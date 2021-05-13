Brokers Issue Forecasts for Absolute Software Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:ABST)

Absolute Software Co. (NASDAQ:ABST) – Stock analysts at Desjardins dropped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Absolute Software in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 12th. Desjardins analyst K. Krishnaratne now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.21 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.22. Desjardins has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for Absolute Software’s FY2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.32 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Absolute Software from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. TD Securities raised their target price on Absolute Software from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Absolute Software from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Absolute Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Absolute Software from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Absolute Software currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

ABST stock traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $14.82. The stock had a trading volume of 1,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,978. The company has a market capitalization of $733.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.32 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.20. Absolute Software has a twelve month low of $8.47 and a twelve month high of $21.20.

Absolute Software (NASDAQ:ABST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. Absolute Software had a net margin of 9.10% and a negative return on equity of 21.85%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.0639 dividend. This is a positive change from Absolute Software’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Absolute Software’s payout ratio is presently 104.17%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Absolute Software by 10.4% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of Absolute Software by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,434 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp increased its position in shares of Absolute Software by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 135,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its holdings in Absolute Software by 127.0% in the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 3,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Absolute Software in the fourth quarter valued at $96,000. 1.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Absolute Software Corporation develops, markets, and provides cloud-based endpoint visibility and control platform for the management and security of computing devices, applications, and data for enterprise and public sector organizations. The company offers the Absolute platform to provide the connectivity, visibility, and control of data and devices of the operating system; to recover automatically to a secure operational state without user intervention; to support various other security controls and productivity tools from decay and vulnerabilities; and to enable measurement of the health, compliance, and state of decay of endpoint security controls and productivity tools, as well as for reporting and analytics, geotechnology, and endpoint investigation and recovery applications.

