Brokers Issue Forecasts for CNA Financial Co.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:CNA)

CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA) – Investment analysts at William Blair dropped their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for CNA Financial in a research note issued to investors on Monday, May 10th. William Blair analyst A. Klauber now expects that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of $1.07 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.10. William Blair also issued estimates for CNA Financial’s FY2021 earnings at $4.08 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CNA. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of CNA Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $41.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CNA Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 10th.

NYSE:CNA opened at $46.25 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.94. The company has a market cap of $12.56 billion, a PE ratio of 21.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. CNA Financial has a twelve month low of $25.18 and a twelve month high of $49.08.

CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.01. CNA Financial had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 5.75%. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. CNA Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.34%.

In other news, EVP Douglas Worman sold 9,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.59, for a total transaction of $423,895.82. Also, EVP Daniel Paul Franzetti sold 9,486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.10, for a total transaction of $456,276.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,801,393.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CNA. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in CNA Financial by 593.2% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 30,389 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after acquiring an additional 26,005 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CNA Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in CNA Financial in the fourth quarter worth $4,467,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in CNA Financial by 283.8% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,401 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,036 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CNA Financial by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 235,121 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,161,000 after purchasing an additional 8,707 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

CNA Financial Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance products primarily in the United States. It operates through Specialty, Commercial, International, Life & Group, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers professional liability coverages and risk management services to various professional firms, including architects, real estate agents, and accounting and law firms; directors and officers, employment practices, fiduciary, and fidelity coverages to small and mid-size firms, public and privately held firms, and not-for-profit organizations; professional and general liability, as well as associated standard property and casualty coverages for healthcare industry; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risks products.

