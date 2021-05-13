Brokers Offer Predictions for Nektar Therapeutics’ Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:NKTR)

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) – Oppenheimer issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Nektar Therapeutics in a report released on Sunday, May 9th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Olson forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($0.67) for the quarter. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Nektar Therapeutics’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.69) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.67) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.41 EPS.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.04. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 269.05% and a negative return on equity of 30.74%. The firm had revenue of $23.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.78) earnings per share. Nektar Therapeutics’s revenue was down 53.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on NKTR. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a report on Friday, May 7th. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Nektar Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.00.

Nektar Therapeutics stock opened at $18.57 on Wednesday. Nektar Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $15.40 and a 1 year high of $26.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.24. The company has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.49 and a beta of 1.76.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $37,250,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,814,215 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $64,842,000 after acquiring an additional 791,605 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 31,180 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 2,663 shares in the last quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nektar Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics by 5.6% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 47,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $946,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.32% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Robert Chess sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.98, for a total value of $151,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 288,573 shares in the company, valued at $5,477,115.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops drug candidates for cancer and auto-immune disease in the United States. The company develops Bempegaldesleukin, a CD122-preferential interleukin-2 (IL-2) pathway agonist, which is in phase 3 clinical trial to treat metastatic melanoma, renal cell carcinoma, muscle-invasive bladder cancer, and adjuvant melanoma; phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma and urothelial cancer; phase 1/2A clinical trial to treat squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck; phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer and immuno-oncology; and phase 1B clinical trial to treat COVID-19.It is also developing NKTR-358, a cytokine Treg stimulant that is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus and ulcerative colitis, as well as phase 1B clinical trial to treat atopic dermatitis and psoriasis; NKTR-255, an IL-15 receptor agonist, which is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of non-Hodgkin's lymphoma and multiple myeloma, and head and neck cancer and colorectal cancer; and NKTR-262, a toll-like receptor agonist that is in phase 1/2 clinical trial to treat locally advanced or metastatic solid tumor malignancies, as well as various other drug candidates.

