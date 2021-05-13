Brokers Offer Predictions for Switch, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:SWCH)

Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti lowered their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Switch in a report issued on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist Securiti analyst G. Miller now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.05 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.06. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Switch’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Switch from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Switch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Switch from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Switch in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Switch in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.44.

SWCH stock opened at $18.23 on Wednesday. Switch has a 52 week low of $13.38 and a 52 week high of $19.99. The company has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.24 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. Switch had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 2.90%. The company had revenue of $130.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. Switch’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 24th. Switch’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 133.33%.

In other news, insider Erin Thomas Morton sold 100,000 shares of Switch stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.24, for a total value of $1,824,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 578,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,549,158.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas A. Thomas sold 53,750 shares of Switch stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.40, for a total transaction of $935,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,514,069 shares in the company, valued at $43,744,800.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 30.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Switch by 44.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,347,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,476,000 after purchasing an additional 2,260,160 shares in the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC grew its position in Switch by 35.4% during the fourth quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 5,758,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506,589 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Switch by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,772,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,128,000 after purchasing an additional 269,980 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Switch by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,034,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,048,000 after purchasing an additional 11,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its position in Switch by 36.5% during the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 3,359,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,631,000 after purchasing an additional 899,075 shares in the last quarter. 35.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Switch

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services in the United States. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada, Michigan, and Georgia. The company serves technology and digital media companies, financial institutions, government agencies, and network and telecommunications providers, as well as cloud, IT, and software providers.

