Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) Cut to “Neutral” at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have $52.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock, up from their previous target price of $50.00. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Brookfield Business Partners from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Brookfield Business Partners from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet raised Brookfield Business Partners from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Brookfield Business Partners from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price objective on Brookfield Business Partners from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Brookfield Business Partners presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $51.00.

BBU stock opened at $45.67 on Monday. Brookfield Business Partners has a 1-year low of $24.82 and a 1-year high of $49.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.11 and a beta of 1.65.

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $1.89. Brookfield Business Partners had a negative return on equity of 1.66% and a negative net margin of 0.43%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Brookfield Business Partners will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Brookfield Business Partners’s payout ratio is presently 30.65%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Brookfield Business Partners by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,523,381 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $133,360,000 after purchasing an additional 337,598 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Brookfield Business Partners by 95.3% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,175,461 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,631,000 after purchasing an additional 573,538 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Brookfield Business Partners by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 601,923 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,067,000 after purchasing an additional 5,570 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in Brookfield Business Partners by 20.8% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 311,391 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,467,000 after purchasing an additional 53,589 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its position in Brookfield Business Partners by 2.9% during the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 269,764 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,836,000 after purchasing an additional 7,721 shares during the period. 74.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Brookfield Business Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is a private equity firm specializes in acquisition. The firm typically invests in business services, construction, energy, and industrials sector. It prefers to take majority stake in companies. The firm seeks returns of at least 15% on its investments. Brookfield Business Partners L.P.

